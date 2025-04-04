the-scientist Logo
Subscribe
An illustration of a colorful DNA molecule.
Infographic

An Early Window into Biological Change and Disease Development

Discover how genetic and epigenetic analysis helps identify early disease biomarkers.

Share

Examining both genetics and epigenetics is crucial for understanding the underlying mechanisms behind disease development and progression. Scientists have determined that alterations to DNA methylation patterns, including 5-methylcytosine (5mC) and 5-hydroxymethylcytosine (5hmC) residues, can serve as early indicators of diseases such as cancer and neurological disorders. However, many methods cannot simultaneously analyze genetic information and distinguish between 5mC and 5hmC marks.

Download this poster to learn how an innovative multimodal solution empowers researchers to both sequence the genome and differentiate 5mC from 5hmC marks from a single DNA sample, thereby enabling the discovery of novel disease biomarkers.

Sponsored by

  • biomodal logo

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, ktsimage

Image of a woman in a microbiology lab whose hair is caught on fire from a Bunsen burner.
April 1, 2025, Issue 1

Bunsen Burners and Bad Hair Days

Lab safety rules dictate that one must tie back long hair. Rosemarie Hansen learned the hard way when an open flame turned her locks into a lesson.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Unlocking the Unattainable in Gene Construction

Unlocking the Unattainable in Gene Construction

dna-script-primarylogo-digital
Concept illustration of acoustic waves and ripples.

Comparing Analytical Solutions for High-Throughput Drug Discovery

sciex
Explore the tools available for studying histone modification.

Tools for Studying Histone Modification

Cayman Chemical Logo
An illustration of a colorful DNA molecule.

An Early Window into Biological Change and Disease Development

biomodal logo

Products

Product News

Green Cooling

Thermo Scientific™ Centrifuges with GreenCool Technology

Thermo Fisher Logo
Singleron Avatar

Singleron Biotechnologies and Hamilton Bonaduz AG Announce the Launch of Tensor to Advance Single Cell Sequencing Automation

Zymo Research Logo

Zymo Research Launches Research Grant to Empower Mapping the RNome

Magid Haddouchi, PhD, CCO

Cytosurge Appoints Magid Haddouchi as Chief Commercial Officer

We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.