The Nutshell

Artificial Lungs Keep Patient Alive While Waiting for a Transplant

An external lung system sustained a patient with severe respiratory failure. Molecular analysis confirmed irreversible lung damage and the procedure’s necessity.

Written byLaura Tran, PhD
| 2 min read
Save for Later
Image of a person in a blue shirt holding up a simple paper model of lungs in front of their chest.

A team of researchers developed an artificial lung system that helped a patient survive while awaiting a double lung transplant.

Image credit:©iStock.com, Elena Nechaeva
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
2:00
Share

Breathing in the warm summer breeze and exhaling a smoky breath into the icy winter air are all made possible by our lungs—without them, a person couldn’t survive. However, the lungs are vulnerable to various illnesses, such as the flu, pneumonia, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

Of these, ARDS, triggered by pneumonia or sepsis, is particularly life-threatening as it leads to severe oxygen deprivation. Treatment typically involves mechanical ventilation and/or oxygen therapy, and with time, the lung crisis may be resolved. However, one of the biggest challenges with ARDS is determining if the lung damage is reversible. If not, a lung transplant might be needed—but what if the patient is too ill to undergo the procedure?

This was the case for Ankit Bharat, a physician at Northwestern University, and his team. A patient had suffered from the flu followed by bacterial pneumonia, both of which triggered ARDS. Although in desperate need of a lung transplant, the patient was too sickly. In response, Bharat's team developed an artificial lung system that temporarily replaced the patient's failing lungs for 48 hours, allowing him to survive until he could receive a double lung transplant. Their findings, published in Med, revealed the patient’s extensive damage across the entire lung, similar to end-stage fibrotic lung disease—precisely the condition for which lung transplants are the standard treatment.1

“For the first time, biologically, we are giving molecular proof that some patients will need a double lung transplant, otherwise they will not survive,” emphasized Bharat in a statement.

Continue reading below...

Like this story? Sign up for FREE Cell Biology updates:

Latest science news storiesTopic-tailored resources and eventsCustomized newsletter content
Subscribe

The team first removed the patient’s infected lungs and used their artificial lung system to keep him alive. This system was designed to address shortcomings in conventional systems, which depend on the blood circulation between the heart and lungs and do not account for the effects of ongoing sepsis. This system oxygenated blood and maintained stable blood flow: The patient’s condition improved. After 48 hours, the patient received a double lung transplant.

Meanwhile, the team also assessed the explanted lung tissue. They performed single-cell RNA sequencing on seven lung regions and compared the data to samples from COVID-19 ARDS patients who either died or required transplantation. The results surprised the researchers.

“Conventionally, lung transplant is reserved for patients who have chronic conditions like interstitial lung disease or cystic fibrosis,” explained Bharat. “Currently, people think if you get severe ARDS, you keep supporting them, and ultimately the lungs will get better.” However, the patient tissue had a notable presence of increased T cell infiltration and cells associated with lung fibrosis, indicating severe—essentially irreversible—damage. The system kept the patient alive long enough to receive the life-saving lung transplant. More than two years later, the researchers reported that the patient has returned to daily life with good lung function.

“In my practice, young patients die almost every week because no one realized that transplantation was an option,” Bharat says. “For severe lung damage caused by respiratory viruses or infections, even in acute settings, a lung transplant can be lifesaving.”

  1. Yan Y, et al. Bridge to transplant using a flow-adaptive extracorporeal total artificial lung system following bilateral pneumonectomy. Med. 2026.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Laura Tran, PhD

    Laura Tran, PhD

    Laura Tran is an Assistant Editor at The Scientist. She has a background in microbiology. Laura earned her PhD in integrated biomedical sciences from Rush University, studying how circadian rhythms and alcohol impact the gut. While completing her studies, she wrote for the Chicago Council on Science and Technology and participated in ComSciCon Chicago in 2022. In 2023, Laura became a science communication fellow with OMSI, continuing her passion for accessible science storytelling.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Illustration of a developing fetus surrounded by a clear fluid with a subtle yellow tinge, representing amniotic fluid.
January 2026

What Is the Amniotic Fluid Composed of?

The liquid world of fetal development provides a rich source of nutrition and protection tailored to meet the needs of the growing fetus.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Human-Relevant In Vitro Models Enable Predictive Drug Discovery

Advancing Drug Discovery with Complex Human In Vitro Models

Stemcell Technologies
Redefining Immunology Through Advanced Technologies

Redefining Immunology Through Advanced Technologies

Ensuring Regulatory Compliance in AAV Manufacturing with Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Ensuring Regulatory Compliance in AAV Manufacturing with Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Beckman Coulter Logo
Conceptual multicolored vector image of cancer research, depicting various biomedical approaches to cancer therapy

Maximizing Cancer Research Model Systems

bioxcell

Products

Product News

Refeyn logo

Refeyn named in the Sunday Times 100 Tech list of the UK’s fastest-growing technology companies

Parse Logo

Parse Biosciences and Graph Therapeutics Partner to Build Large Functional Immune Perturbation Atlas

Sino Biological Logo

Sino Biological's Launch of SwiftFluo® TR-FRET Kits Pioneers a New Era in High-Throughout Kinase Inhibitor Screening

SPT Labtech Logo

SPT Labtech enables automated Twist Bioscience NGS library preparation workflows on SPT's firefly platform