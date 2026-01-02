Elisabetta Burchi wears a white collard shirt and stands against a white background in a headshot photo.

Elisabetta Burchi, MD, MBA

Dr. Elisabetta Burchi is a physician-scientist, psychiatrist, and global expert in neuromodulation, blending deep clinical experience with a track record of high-impact neuroscience research. A summa cum laude graduate in medicine and psychiatry from the University of Florence, she completed post-doctoral fellowships in neuromodulation and neuropsychiatric disorders at Montefiore Medical Center / Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, where she also authored successful NIH grant proposals and publications in top journals such as The Lancet Psychiatry and Neurology. Holding an MBA from INSEAD with a focus on strategy, entrepreneurship, and healthcare leadership, Dr. Burchi has also served in biotech executive roles, implemented a psychiatric practice recognized with a Certificate of Excellence among over 100,000 professionals, and presented at major global conferences.

As Head of Research at Parasym, Dr. Burchi leads scientific affairs for Nuropod—the most studied non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation device—driving over 100 research collaborations worldwide leading to more than 50 peer-reviewed publications. Her expertise spans patient care, neuroscience research, clinical trial coordination, and medical affairs. She is a sought-after commentator on heart rate variability, autonomic nervous system regulation, and the clinical applications of vagus nerve stimulation.

Illustration of a developing fetus surrounded by a clear fluid with a subtle yellow tinge, representing amniotic fluid.
January 2026, Issue 1

What Is the Amniotic Fluid Composed of?

The liquid world of fetal development provides a rich source of nutrition and protection tailored to meet the needs of the growing fetus.

View this Issue

