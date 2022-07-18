Janet Chrzan is Adjunct Assistant Professor of Nutrition at the University of Pennsylvania and received her PhD in physical/nutritional anthropology from the University of Pennsylvania. Her research explores the connections between social activities and health outcomes, including diet during pregnancy, consumer adoption of local and organic food diets, and the relationships among food insecurity, inequality, nutrition, and public health. She is also interested in the dietary consequences of culinary tourism and has led food, wine, and culture tours to the Loire Valley and Tuscany. She is the author of Alcohol: Social Drinking in Cultural Context (Routledge, 2013), coauthor (with Kima Cargill) of Anxious Eaters: Why We Fall for Fad Diets (Columbia University Press, 2022), co-editor of the three-volume set Research Methods for the Anthropological Study of Food and Nutrition (Berghahn, 2016), and co-editor of Organic Food, Farming and Culture (Bloomsbury, 2019).