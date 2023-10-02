Tiffany Garbutt, PhD

Tiffany earned her PhD in Genetics from North Carolina State University, where she explored the effect of genetic background on the ability to derive induced pluripotent stem cells. She completed her postdoctoral training at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, specializing in the development of translational approaches to direct cardiac reprogramming and understanding the mechanisms of cardiomyocyte maturation. She has written for multiple medical, nonprofit, and academic peer-reviewed outlets. In March 2020, Tiffany joined LabX Media Group as an assistant science editor for The Scientist. She began working with Drug Discovery News in October 2020.