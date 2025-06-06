A photo of a sample storage box sitting on metal racks in a liquid nitrogen-cooled freezer.
Best Practices for Freezing Cell Cultures

Learn how to store animal cells long-term.

Cryopreservation is a crucial process for ensuring the long-term viability and genetic integrity of animal cell cultures. Inconsistent freezing methods and contamination risks can undermine experimental accuracy, disrupt workflows, and potentially result in the permanent loss of valuable cell lines. As cryogenic storage plays an increasingly vital role in biomedical research, mastering both the theory and practice of cell freezing is essential for obtaining reliable and reproducible results.

Download this guide to learn about 

  • Strategies for preventing cell damage during freezing and thawing
  • Key considerations for choosing cryoprotective agents and storage vessels
  • Techniques for diagnosing and resolving cryogenic storage problems
  • Essential steps in safeguarding valuable cultures in a cell repository

