Multiplex protein analysis illuminates human biology in real time, providing crucial insights for translational research and clinical applications. However, a major challenge in protein biomarker research is that many multiplex protein analysis technologies require large sample volumes, which can be difficult to obtain from patients or biobanked specimens. Olink’s Proximity Extension Assay (PEA) for multiplex protein analysis uses just 1 μl of the sample without the need for replicates due to its in-built quality control system. This ensures robust, high-quality data and enables previously inaccessible protein insights while saving precious sample volume.

Download this white paper from Olink to discover how researchers use PEA to gain deeper biological insights from precious samples across various research areas.