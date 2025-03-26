BRAND® Dispensette® S Bottle Top Dispensers for Precise and Safe Reagent Dispensing

Dispense most lab reagents, the Dispensette S for acids, bases, and saline solutions, as well as many organic solvents, or the Dispensette S Organic for organic solvents, including combinatorial chemistry solvents, concentrated acids, and peroxides.

Dispensers are accurate to 0.5% (0.6% for 1 mL models), with coefficients of variation of 0.1% (0.2% for 1 mL). Dispensers mount on reagent bottles to reduce poured reagent transfers. They include a number of safety features to reduce the risk of injury from inadvertent dispensing and splashes. Many accessories are available for remote, serial, and drum dispensing.





Product Specifications