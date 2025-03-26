the-scientist Logo
BRAND® Dispensette® S Bottle Top Dispensers for Precise and Safe Reagent Dispensing

Mounts directly onto most solvent and reagent bottles for faster and more convenient dispensing. Unique design ensures smooth operation and eliminates wearing parts, autoclavable at 121°C. From acids, organic solvents to hydroflouric acids we have a dispenser for you!

     DISPENSETTEDispense most lab reagents, the Dispensette S for acids, bases, and saline solutions, as well as many organic solvents, or the Dispensette S Organic for organic solvents, including combinatorial chemistry solvents, concentrated acids, and peroxides. 

Dispensers are accurate to 0.5% (0.6% for 1 mL models), with coefficients of variation of 0.1% (0.2% for 1 mL). Dispensers mount on reagent bottles to reduce poured reagent transfers. They include a number of safety features to reduce the risk of injury from inadvertent dispensing and splashes. Many accessories are available for remote, serial, and drum dispensing.


Product Specifications

One Handed Operation 
Smooth piston design eliminates seals
Dispensing Sterile fluids
can be fitted with an optional micro filter to prevent contamination
Serial Dispensing
Optional flexible discharge tube speeds serial dispensing tasks
Dispensing from bulk containers
Adapters and quick release connectors for simple connection
High Purity Chemicals
Dispensette S Trace Analysis can accomodate the high purity media for trace analysis
