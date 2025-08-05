Bridging Innovation and Industry with Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry
Bridging Innovation and Industry with Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry (CDMS)

In this webinar, Martin Jarrold, Benjamin Clarke, and Rebecca D’Esposito will discuss the impact of charge detection mass spectrometry on the future of biotherapeutic analysis.

Wednesday, September 10th, 2025
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Large molecule biotherapeutics are complex and challenging to characterize using traditional mass spectrometry. In this webinar, brought to you by Waters Corporation, charge detection mass spectrometry (CDMS) innovator Martin Jarrold and experts from US Pharmacopeia (USP) and Water Corporation, Benjamin Clarke and Rebecca D’Esposito, will explore the transformative role of CDMS in the development and quality control of advanced large molecule biotherapeutics. They will especially focus on the gene and cell therapy space, such as adeno-associated viruses (AAVs) and nucleic acid-based therapies. Chaired by Martin Jarrold, the session will highlight real-world applications of this novel analytical technique in both regulatory and manufacturing contexts.

Topics to be covered

  • The role of CDMS in establishing biopharmaceutical standards
  • CDMS applications in nucleic acid therapeutics
  • The practical impact of CDMS across industry and research
Martin Jarrold

Martin F. Jarrold, PhD
Distinguished Professor, Chemistry
Indiana University
Chief Executive Officer
Megadalton Solutions
Benjamin Clarke
 Benjamin Clarke, PhD
Principal Scientist
US Pharmacopia
Rebecca D’Esposito

Rebecca D'Esposito, PhD
Senior Scientist
Waters Corporation

Sponsored by

  • Waters

