Bridging Innovation and Industry with Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry (CDMS)

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand
Wednesday, September 10th, 2025
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET
Large molecule biotherapeutics are complex and challenging to characterize using traditional mass spectrometry. In this webinar, brought to you by Waters Corporation, charge detection mass spectrometry (CDMS) innovator Martin Jarrold and experts from US Pharmacopeia (USP) and Water Corporation, Benjamin Clarke and Rebecca D’Esposito, will explore the transformative role of CDMS in the development and quality control of advanced large molecule biotherapeutics. They will especially focus on the gene and cell therapy space, such as adeno-associated viruses (AAVs) and nucleic acid-based therapies. Chaired by Martin Jarrold, the session will highlight real-world applications of this novel analytical technique in both regulatory and manufacturing contexts.
Topics to be covered
- The role of CDMS in establishing biopharmaceutical standards
- CDMS applications in nucleic acid therapeutics
- The practical impact of CDMS across industry and research
Martin F. Jarrold, PhD
|Benjamin Clarke, PhD
Principal Scientist
US Pharmacopia
|
Rebecca D'Esposito, PhD