Bridging Innovation and Industry with Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry (CDMS)

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Wednesday, September 10th, 2025

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Large molecule biotherapeutics are complex and challenging to characterize using traditional mass spectrometry. In this webinar, brought to you by Waters Corporation, charge detection mass spectrometry (CDMS) innovator Martin Jarrold and experts from US Pharmacopeia (USP) and Water Corporation, Benjamin Clarke and Rebecca D’Esposito, will explore the transformative role of CDMS in the development and quality control of advanced large molecule biotherapeutics. They will especially focus on the gene and cell therapy space, such as adeno-associated viruses (AAVs) and nucleic acid-based therapies. Chaired by Martin Jarrold, the session will highlight real-world applications of this novel analytical technique in both regulatory and manufacturing contexts.

Topics to be covered

The role of CDMS in establishing biopharmaceutical standards

CDMS applications in nucleic acid therapeutics

The practical impact of CDMS across industry and research



Martin F. Jarrold, PhD

Distinguished Professor, Chemistry

Indiana University

Chief Executive Officer

Megadalton Solutions

Benjamin Clarke, PhD

Principal Scientist

US Pharmacopia