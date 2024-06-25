This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Thursday, August 8, 2024
2:30 - 4:00 PM ET 

The blood-brain barrier (BBB) is a semi-permeable membrane between the blood and the interstitium of the brain that regulates molecule and ion movement between the circulation and the brain. This barrier poses an obstacle to gene therapy delivery, as strategies that work for other organs may not necessarily be able to cross the BBB. In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Douglas Marchuk and Viviana Gradinaru will explain the obstacles posed by the BBB, as well as how overcoming the BBB allows them to investigate new approaches for combatting neurological disease. 

Topics to be covered

  • Moving toward targeted, noninvasive study and repair of the central and peripheral nervous systems 
  • Gene replacement therapy in a mouse model of cerebral cavernous malformations.    
Douglas

Douglas A. Marchuk, PhD
James B. Duke Distinguished Professor
Department of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology
Duke University School of Medicine


Viviana

Viviana Gradinaru, PhD
Lois and Victor Troendle Professor of Neuroscience and Biological Engineering
Director, Molecular and Cellular Neuroscience Center of the Tianqiao and Chrissy Chen Institute for Neuroscience
Director and Allen V.C. and Lenabelle Davis Leadership Chair
Merkin Institute for Translational Research
California Institute of Technology


