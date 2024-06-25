This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Thursday, August 8, 2024

2:30 - 4:00 PM ET

The blood-brain barrier (BBB) is a semi-permeable membrane between the blood and the interstitium of the brain that regulates molecule and ion movement between the circulation and the brain. This barrier poses an obstacle to gene therapy delivery, as strategies that work for other organs may not necessarily be able to cross the BBB. In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Douglas Marchuk and Viviana Gradinaru will explain the obstacles posed by the BBB, as well as how overcoming the BBB allows them to investigate new approaches for combatting neurological disease.

Topics to be covered

Moving toward targeted, noninvasive study and repair of the central and peripheral nervous systems

Gene replacement therapy in a mouse model of cerebral cavernous malformations.



Douglas A. Marchuk, PhD

James B. Duke Distinguished Professor

Department of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology

Duke University School of Medicine





Viviana Gradinaru, PhD

Lois and Victor Troendle Professor of Neuroscience and Biological Engineering

Director, Molecular and Cellular Neuroscience Center of the Tianqiao and Chrissy Chen Institute for Neuroscience

Director and Allen V.C. and Lenabelle Davis Leadership Chair

Merkin Institute for Translational Research

California Institute of Technology

