This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand
Thursday, August 8, 2024
2:30 - 4:00 PM ET
The blood-brain barrier (BBB) is a semi-permeable membrane between the blood and the interstitium of the brain that regulates molecule and ion movement between the circulation and the brain. This barrier poses an obstacle to gene therapy delivery, as strategies that work for other organs may not necessarily be able to cross the BBB. In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Douglas Marchuk and Viviana Gradinaru will explain the obstacles posed by the BBB, as well as how overcoming the BBB allows them to investigate new approaches for combatting neurological disease.
Topics to be covered
- Moving toward targeted, noninvasive study and repair of the central and peripheral nervous systems
- Gene replacement therapy in a mouse model of cerebral cavernous malformations.
Douglas A. Marchuk, PhD
Viviana Gradinaru, PhD