This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Wednesday, May 15, 2024

2:30- 3:30 PM ET

Life sciences researchers need a host of tools to develop and test critical disease-treating drugs and therapies, from basic research to final product release. Primary cells, media, and reagents are all important for supporting preclinical and clinical pharmaceutical workflows for drug discovery and absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and toxicity (ADMET) testing. In particular, scientists can use primary cells to build advanced 2D and 3D predictive models for liver, skin, vascular, and respiratory toxicities, striving to better understand the pharmacokinetics and metabolism of new compounds.

In this webinar brought to you by Lonza, Kevin Grady and Manisha Nautiyal will review how primary human cells and optimized media systems can be the building blocks for developing the next generation of predictive in vitro ADMET solutions.

Topics to be covered

An introduction to primary cell lines and media systems for optimized toxicity testing

Evaluating toxicity in different parts of the body

Developing advanced, biologically-relevant models using a sophisticated portfolio of products and custom services





Kevin Grady

Senior Market Development Manager

Lonza



Manisha Nautiyal

Principal Scientist, R&D

Lonza