Biological complexity is often masked by bulk sequencing and microarray techniques, which provide an average snapshot of how cells work. In contrast, single-cell sequencing technology allows researchers to more fully characterize tissue heterogeneity, identify rare cell types, and dissect molecular mechanisms. The high level of single-cell resolution leads to groundbreaking insights across applications, including gene and protein expression investigation, immune phenotyping, CRISPR perturbation analysis, and open chromatin mapping.

