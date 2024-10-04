Scientists have discovered and developed many different fluorescent probes, including cell stains and protein conjugates, to visualize cellular properties and morphology. Each of these probes are designed to identify specific cellular structures or processes. They also work best under certain circumstances or conditions. As such, deciding which probes will work best for a given experiment can be tricky.

Download this poster from Biotium to explore how the interactions between stains and cellular structures or environments have been optimized to achieve high specificity and improved signal-to-noise ratios.