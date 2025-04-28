Characterizing Immune Memory to COVID-19 Vaccination

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Tuesday, June 3, 2025

12:00-1:00 PM ET

Vaccination efforts worldwide have drastically diminished morbidity and mortality rates for many infectious diseases, with some pathogens being entirely eradicated. However, to optimize long-term vaccine-mediated protection against infectious agents, such as SARS-CoV-2, a deeper understanding of immune memory—especially across blood and tissues—is essential.

In this webinar brought to you by 10x Genomics, Alex George will explain how his team transcriptionally and functionally profiled lymphocytes from blood and tissue samples obtained from donors vaccinated with a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.

Topics to be covered

Isolating and multiplexing antigen-reactive lymphocyte populations from blood, lymphoid organs, and lungs

Examining the distribution, phenotype, and function of SARS-CoV-2 spike-reactive and influenza antigen-reactive T cell subsets