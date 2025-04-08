the-scientist Logo
Comparing Analytical Solutions for High-Throughput Drug Discovery

Choosing between plate reader-based assays and mass spectrometry solutions is a key decision for scientists when evaluating technology options for their laboratories.

Selecting the right analytical technology to support drug discovery research is critical. Although plate readers are well established, method development challenges related to reagent costs and labeling can slow down workflows. In comparison, mass spectrometry (MS) solutions yield benefits such as specificity and the ability to measure a more diverse range of compounds. Acoustic ejection MS (AEMS), being label-free, reduces the method development time, and also benefits from a low sample volume requirement and the accuracy of mass spectrometric detection.

Download this infographic to learn more about different analytical technologies and the benefits of AEMS for high-throughput drug discovery.

Image of a woman in a microbiology lab whose hair is caught on fire from a Bunsen burner.
April 1, 2025, Issue 1

Bunsen Burners and Bad Hair Days

Lab safety rules dictate that one must tie back long hair. Rosemarie Hansen learned the hard way when an open flame turned her locks into a lesson.

