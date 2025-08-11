Unlocking the Next Era of Drug Discovery

This summit will be hosted live and available on-demand
Tuesday, September 9th, 2025
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM IST
1:00 - 3:00 PM SGT
2:00 - 4:00 PM JST
2:00 - 4:00 PM KST
3:00 - 5:00 PM AEST
Drug discovery research is undergoing a rapid transformation driven by technological advances, including artificial intelligence (AI) and automation. Traditionally time-consuming and complex processes such as molecular design and early-stage discovery are now being accelerated through powerful computational tools that can predict molecular behavior, identify promising compounds, and streamline experimentation.
In this summit brought to you by Merck, visionary leaders, scientific pioneers, and technology experts will share a powerful keynote and an expert-led panel discussion on the cutting-edge trends, disruptive technologies, and local opportunities shaping the next generation of drug discovery.
Topics to be covered
- Key global trends shaping drug discovery
- Predicted impacts on innovation over the next decade
- Discover how AI, quantum tech, and automation accelerate molecule design and testing
- Learn how digital tools merge with chemistry to power self-driving R&D
- Molecule design, from smarter chemistries to complex modalities that transform discovery
- How leading scientists are solving today’s toughest drug discovery challenges
- Actionable insights to future-proof drug discovery pipelines, workflows, and strategies
Summit program
Opening Remarks
The Changing Drug Discovery Landscape: Global Perspectives for the Next Decade
Vibhu Jain, PhD and Pankaj Kumar Joshi, PhD
Key Note
Rewriting the Discovery Playbook: How AI, Automation & Quantum Computing Are Transforming Drug Discovery
Philipp Harbach, PhD
Panel Discussion
Molecule Makeover: What’s Changing in Chemistry, and What It Means for Drug Discovery Teams
Vibhu Jain, PhD, Philipp Harbach, PhD, Woo Youn Kim, PhD and Malay Patra, PhD
Speakers
Vibhu Jain, PhD
Global Head of Chemistry Synthesis Solutions
Science and Lab Solutions
MilliporeSigma
Pankaj Kumar Joshi, PhD
Philipp Harbach, PhD
Global Head of Group Digital Innovation
Group Science and Technology Office
Merck KGaA
Woo Youn Kim, PhD
Professor
Department of Chemistry
Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), South Korea
Malay Patra, PhD
Moderator
|Parul Tomar, PhD
Senior Manager
Portfolio and Segment Marketing
Science and Lab Solutions
Asia Pacific excluding China
Merck KGaA
Sponsored by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany
The life science business of Merck operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada.