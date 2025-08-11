Unlocking the Next Era of Drug Discovery
Webinar

Unlocking the Next Era of Drug Discovery

In this virtual summit, academic and industry leaders will explore cutting-edge trends and technologies shaping the next generation of drug discovery.

This summit will be hosted live and available on-demand

Tuesday, September 9th, 2025
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM IST 
1:00 - 3:00 PM SGT
2:00 - 4:00 PM JST
2:00 - 4:00 PM KST
3:00 - 5:00 PM AEST

Drug discovery research is undergoing a rapid transformation driven by technological advances, including artificial intelligence (AI) and automation. Traditionally time-consuming and complex processes such as molecular design and early-stage discovery are now being accelerated through powerful computational tools that can predict molecular behavior, identify promising compounds, and streamline experimentation.

In this summit brought to you by Merck, visionary leaders, scientific pioneers, and technology experts will share a powerful keynote and an expert-led panel discussion on the cutting-edge trends, disruptive technologies, and local opportunities shaping the next generation of drug discovery.

Topics to be covered

  • Key global trends shaping drug discovery
  • Predicted impacts on innovation over the next decade
  • Discover how AI, quantum tech, and automation accelerate molecule design and testing
  • Learn how digital tools merge with chemistry to power self-driving R&D
  • Molecule design, from smarter chemistries to complex modalities that transform discovery
  • How leading scientists are solving today’s toughest drug discovery challenges
  • Actionable insights to future-proof drug discovery pipelines, workflows, and strategies

Summit program

Opening Remarks

The Changing Drug Discovery Landscape: Global Perspectives for the Next Decade

Vibhu Jain, PhD and Pankaj Kumar Joshi, PhD

Key Note

Rewriting the Discovery Playbook: How AI, Automation & Quantum Computing Are Transforming Drug Discovery

Philipp Harbach, PhD

Panel Discussion

Molecule Makeover: What’s Changing in Chemistry, and What It Means for Drug Discovery Teams

Vibhu Jain, PhDPhilipp Harbach, PhD, Woo Youn Kim, PhD and Malay Patra, PhD

Speakers

        Vibhu
 Vibhu Jain, PhD
 Global Head of Chemistry Synthesis Solutions
 Science and Lab Solutions
 MilliporeSigma
          pankaj-kuma-joshi

Pankaj Kumar Joshi, PhD
Head of Regional Commercial Marketing
Science and Lab Solutions
Asia Pacific excluding China
Merck KGaA
          Phillip
 Philipp Harbach, PhD
 Global Head of Group Digital Innovation
 Group Science and Technology Office
 Merck KGaA
          Woo
 Woo Youn Kim, PhD
 Professor
 Department of Chemistry
 Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), South Korea
        Pankaj Kumar Joshi

Malay Patra, PhD
Associate Professor 
Department of Chemical Sciences
Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, India

Moderator

          Parul Parul Tomar, PhD
Senior Manager
Portfolio and Segment Marketing
Science and Lab Solutions 
Asia Pacific excluding China
Merck KGaA

Sponsored by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

The life science business of Merck operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada.

Merck


Unlocking the Next Era of Drug Discovery

An image of young researchers gathered around a table playing an engaging board game.
