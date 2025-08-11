Unlocking the Next Era of Drug Discovery

This summit will be hosted live and available on-demand

Tuesday, September 9th, 2025

10:30 AM - 12:30 PM IST

1:00 - 3:00 PM SGT

2:00 - 4:00 PM JST

2:00 - 4:00 PM KST

3:00 - 5:00 PM AEST

Drug discovery research is undergoing a rapid transformation driven by technological advances, including artificial intelligence (AI) and automation. Traditionally time-consuming and complex processes such as molecular design and early-stage discovery are now being accelerated through powerful computational tools that can predict molecular behavior, identify promising compounds, and streamline experimentation.

In this summit brought to you by Merck, visionary leaders, scientific pioneers, and technology experts will share a powerful keynote and an expert-led panel discussion on the cutting-edge trends, disruptive technologies, and local opportunities shaping the next generation of drug discovery.

Topics to be covered

Key global trends shaping drug discovery

Predicted impacts on innovation over the next decade

Discover how AI, quantum tech, and automation accelerate molecule design and testing

Learn how digital tools merge with chemistry to power self-driving R&D

Molecule design, from smarter chemistries to complex modalities that transform discovery

How leading scientists are solving today’s toughest drug discovery challenges

Actionable insights to future-proof drug discovery pipelines, workflows, and strategies

Summit program

Opening Remarks

The Changing Drug Discovery Landscape: Global Perspectives for the Next Decade

Vibhu Jain, PhD and Pankaj Kumar Joshi, PhD

Key Note

Rewriting the Discovery Playbook: How AI, Automation & Quantum Computing Are Transforming Drug Discovery

Philipp Harbach, PhD

Panel Discussion

Molecule Makeover: What’s Changing in Chemistry, and What It Means for Drug Discovery Teams

Vibhu Jain, PhD, Philipp Harbach, PhD, Woo Youn Kim, PhD and Malay Patra, PhD

Speakers



Vibhu Jain, PhD

Global Head of Chemistry Synthesis Solutions

Science and Lab Solutions

MilliporeSigma

Pankaj Kumar Joshi, PhD

Head of Regional Commercial Marketing

Science and Lab Solutions

Asia Pacific excluding China

Merck KGaA





Philipp Harbach, PhD

Global Head of Group Digital Innovation

Group Science and Technology Office

Merck KGaA





Woo Youn Kim, PhD

Professor

Department of Chemistry

Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), South Korea



Malay Patra, PhD

Associate Professor

Department of Chemical Sciences

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, India

Moderator

Parul Tomar, PhD

Senior Manager

Portfolio and Segment Marketing

Science and Lab Solutions

Asia Pacific excluding China

Merck KGaA



Sponsored by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

The life science business of Merck operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada.



