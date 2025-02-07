the-scientist Logo
Subscribe
Discover how freezer and incubator design principles help scientists generate more consistent data for cell and gene therapy development.
eBook

Controlling Incubation and Storage Environments for Cell and Gene Therapy Development

The latest freezer and incubator technology aims to better preserve sample integrity and enable more physiologically-relevant data.

Share

Cell and gene therapies rely on sensitive materials, including living cells that react to minor stimuli and perturbations. Having proper conditions for culture and storage is therefore imperative to data integrity and reproducibility, as well as helping to ensure data relevancy for future in vivo applications. Both incubator and freezer technology has progressed with this in mind, with the latest models designed to shield samples from external forces and help scientists consistently maintain their desired environments.

Download this ebook to learn more about

  • Maintaining physiologically-relevant incubator conditions
  • The pros and cons of different long-term storage methods
  • Overcoming storage challenges created by logistics

Sponsored by

  • PHCbi logo&nbsp;

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, luismmolina

A greyscale image of cells dividing.
March 2025, Issue 1

How Do Embryos Know How Fast to Develop

In mammals, intracellular clocks begin to tick within days of fertilization.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

The Immunology of the Brain

The Immunology of the Brain

Biotium logo
Discover how freezer and incubator design principles help scientists generate more consistent data for cell and gene therapy development.

Controlling Incubation and Storage Environments for Cell and Gene Therapy Development

PHCbi logo&nbsp;
Enhancing Therapeutic Antibody Discovery with Cross-Platform Workflows

Enhancing Therapeutic Antibody Discovery with Cross-Platform Workflows

sartorius logo
Considerations for Cell-Based Assays in Immuno-Oncology Research

Considerations for Cell-Based Assays in Immuno-Oncology Research

Lonza

Products

Product News

A photo of a scientist holding a stack of 6-well plates filled with culture medium.

Creating the Ideal Environment for Cell Culture

Baker co
A photo of cell culture flasks stacked in an incubator, each filled with culture medium.

Navigating the Complexities of Cell Culture

Baker co
Conceptual image of next generation sequencing showing linear arrangements of white, blue, and purple squares and bars on a black background.

Increasing NGS Throughput Through High Capacity Indexing

Twist Bio&nbsp;
A photo of sample storage boxes in an ultra-low temperature freezer.

Navigating Cold Storage Solutions

PHCbi logo&nbsp;
We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.