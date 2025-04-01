Corning Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS)

Our vertically integrated FBS serum supply chain, from collection to scientist, allows us to provide a consistent supply of FBS, even during times of regional supply constraints – assuring you can continue your critical manufacturing work for the long-term. Corning’s direct relationship with abattoirs ensures that collectors use our tools and training and adhere to strict aseptic techniques for blood collection at government approved facilities. Corning Life Sciences is certified for traceability by the International Serum Industry Association (ISIA) and every lot is tested to confirm its origin. You can be confident in the source of material from Corning.

Sera Processing

Using industry leading techniques, blood is aseptically collected at abattoirs, centrifuged to isolate the serum and immediately frozen for testing and further processing. The raw sera is then true pooled and is triple 0.1 micron sterile filtered with a Sterility Assurance Level (SAL) of 10-3. Every lot then must pass USP <71> and EP 2.6.1 sterility testing, growth promotion testing, as well as test negative for mycoplasma and number of industry-monitored viruses. Authenticity of the serum is verified using industry leading measurements of Gamma-Glutamyl Transferase and Corning’s high internal standard of ≤ 10 IU/L. Additional testing includes endotoxin, hemoglobin, pH, osmolality, total protein, and a biochemical profile that contains various metals, proteins, hormones and other metabolites.

Quality and Regulatory

ISO 13485 Certified Quality Management System

Manufacturing in a cGMP compliant facility operating under 21 CFR 820, Quality System Regulation for Medical Device Manufacturers

Supply chain is certified for traceability by the International Serum Industry Association (ISIA)

Every lot is country-of-origin verified using chemical fingerprinting by Oritain™

Validated irradiation protocols

Certificates of Suitability (CEP) from the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines (EDQM) for US origin and Australian origin FBS

We offer FBS from various countries of origin for both Regular and Premium grade to meet your product demands:

Regular FBS is derived from government inspected abattoirs from countries that are USDA safety tested for import into the United States. Most countries are recognized by the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) as having a negligible risk of Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) and being free from foot and mouth disease (FMD).

Premium FBS is only collected from government inspected abattoirs in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand and derived from healthy bovine cows and heifers that have passed ante- and post-mortem inspection. These countries are recognized by the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) as having a negligible risk of Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) and being free from foot and mouth disease (FMD).

Product Specifications