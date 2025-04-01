the-scientist Logo
Corning Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS)

Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS) is a time tested, universal supplement used in cell culture. It provides many compounds that have been shown to satisfy specific metabolic requirements for the culture of cells, including hormones, growth factors, cell attachment factors, pH buffer, protease inhibitors, vitamins, minerals, lipids, and a variety of undefined components. Serum also protects against toxic effects associated with pH change, the presence of heavy metal ions, endotoxin, and proteolytic activity. Corning offers a wide variety of fetal bovine serum (FBS) options to satisfy multiple applications from cell culture research to complete bioprocess production. Our FBS is a perfect complement to our classical and custom cell culture media products. We draw on our fully integrated supply chain, comprehensive product offering, and manufacturing capabilities to help you produce consistent, reliable, and reproducible results.

SerumOur vertically integrated FBS serum supply chain, from collection to scientist, allows us to provide a consistent supply of FBS, even during times of regional supply constraints – assuring you can continue your critical manufacturing work for the long-term. Corning’s direct relationship with abattoirs ensures that collectors use our tools and training and adhere to strict aseptic techniques for blood collection at government approved facilities. Corning Life Sciences is certified for traceability by the International Serum Industry Association (ISIA) and every lot is tested to confirm its origin. You can be confident in the source of material from Corning. 

Sera Processing 

Using industry leading techniques, blood is aseptically collected at abattoirs, centrifuged to isolate the serum and immediately frozen for testing and further processing. The raw sera is then true pooled and is triple 0.1 micron sterile filtered with a Sterility Assurance Level (SAL) of 10-3. Every lot then must pass USP <71> and EP 2.6.1 sterility testing, growth promotion testing, as well as test negative for mycoplasma and number of industry-monitored viruses. Authenticity of the serum is verified using industry leading measurements of Gamma-Glutamyl Transferase and Corning’s high internal standard of ≤ 10 IU/L. Additional testing includes endotoxin, hemoglobin, pH, osmolality, total protein, and a biochemical profile that contains various metals, proteins, hormones and other metabolites. 

Quality and Regulatory 

  • ISO 13485 Certified Quality Management System 
  • Manufacturing in a cGMP compliant facility operating under 21 CFR 820, Quality System Regulation for Medical Device Manufacturers 
  • Supply chain is certified for traceability by the International Serum Industry Association (ISIA) 
  • Every lot is country-of-origin verified using chemical fingerprinting by Oritain™
  • Validated irradiation protocols 
  • Certificates of Suitability (CEP) from the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines (EDQM) for US origin and Australian origin FBS 

We offer FBS from various countries of origin for both Regular and Premium grade to meet your product demands: 

Regular FBS is derived from government inspected abattoirs from countries that are USDA safety tested for import into the United States. Most countries are recognized by the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) as having a negligible risk of Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) and being free from foot and mouth disease (FMD). 

Premium FBS is only collected from government inspected abattoirs in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand and derived from healthy bovine cows and heifers that have passed ante- and post-mortem inspection. These countries are recognized by the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) as having a negligible risk of Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) and being free from foot and mouth disease (FMD). 

Product Specifications

Origin
United States
Volume500 mL
Product Number
35-015-CV
Brand
Corning
Shelf Life
60 months
Format
Liquid
Species
Bovine, Bos taurus
Type
Fetal
Sterile
Yes
Storage
-40°C to -10°C

