Creating the Ideal Environment for Cell Culture

Examining cellular processes involved in health and disease is fundamental to biological research and often requires scientists to grow cells in an artificial environment. However, cells in culture require sterility and specific physiochemical conditions, such as humidity, osmolarity, temperature, and pH, for optimal viability and health. This is often challenging because slow air filtration, long and frequent door openings, and prolonged decontamination cycles affect the conditions inside cell culture incubators.

