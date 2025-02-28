the-scientist Logo
Subscribe
A photo of a scientist holding a stack of 6-well plates filled with culture medium.
Product

Creating the Ideal Environment for Cell Culture

Learn how to achieve optimal cell growth and health.

Share

Examining cellular processes involved in health and disease is fundamental to biological research and often requires scientists to grow cells in an artificial environment. However, cells in culture require sterility and specific physiochemical conditions, such as humidity, osmolarity, temperature, and pH, for optimal viability and health. This is often challenging because slow air filtration, long and frequent door openings, and prolonged decontamination cycles affect the conditions inside cell culture incubators.

Download this research product blog post to learn how cutting-edge incubators quickly stabilize environmental conditions and generate clean airflow for better cell health. 

Sponsored by

  • Baker co

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, Manjurul

3D illustration of a gold lipid nanoparticle with pink nucleic acid inside of it. Purple and teal spikes stick out from the lipid bilayer representing polyethylene glycol.
February 2025, Issue 1

A Nanoparticle Delivery System for Gene Therapy

A reimagined lipid vehicle for nucleic acids could overcome the limitations of current vectors.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

The Immunology of the Brain

The Immunology of the Brain

Biotium logo
Enhancing Therapeutic Antibody Discovery with Cross-Platform Workflows

Enhancing Therapeutic Antibody Discovery with Cross-Platform Workflows

sartorius logo
Considerations for Cell-Based Assays in Immuno-Oncology Research

Considerations for Cell-Based Assays in Immuno-Oncology Research

Lonza
An illustration of animal and tree silhouettes.

From Water Bears to Grizzly Bears: Unusual Animal Models

Taconic Biosciences

Products

Product News

A photo of a scientist holding a stack of 6-well plates filled with culture medium.

Creating the Ideal Environment for Cell Culture

Baker co
A photo of cell culture flasks stacked in an incubator, each filled with culture medium.

Navigating the Complexities of Cell Culture

Baker co
f

Scaling Lentiviral Vector Manufacturing for Optimal Productivity

Thermo Fisher Logo
Discover a serum-free way to produce dendritic cells and macrophages for cell therapy applications.

Optimizing In Vitro Production of Monocyte-Derived Dendritic Cells and Macrophages

Thermo Fisher Logo
We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.