Functional genomics screening that leverages CRISPR/Cas9-based knockout plays a crucial role in drug target discovery, helping researchers connect systematic genetic perturbation with cellular function assessments. Scientists need physiologically relevant model systems, such as induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived microglia that ensure successful screens to identify targets with future clinical potential.

Download this poster from bit.bio to learn how scientists developed CRISPR-Ready ioMicroglia™ cells with constitutive Cas9 expression and validated this new tool for gene knockouts and CRISPR screening workflows that identify therapeutic targets involved in innate immunity.