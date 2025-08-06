Multicolored abstract image of DNA on a black background.
Article

Detecting ESR1 Variants in Cell-Free DNA

Explore how ultra-sensitive droplet digital PCR takes ESR1 variant detection to the next level.

Share

Acquired resistance to hormone therapy is a serious challenge in the treatment of estrogen receptor-positive breast cancers. This most often occurs as a result of mutations in the ESR1 gene. Detecting such variants in cell-free DNA (cfDNA) plasma samples can help researchers understand breast cancer progression, develop better approaches to therapy selection, and improve disease monitoring.

Download this article to learn how the latest ultra-sensitive Droplet Digital PCR ESR1 Mutation Detection Kit helps researchers detect ESR1 mutations for research testing of cfDNA from breast cancer patients for pre-clinical and clinical study applications.

Sponsored by

  • Bio-Rad

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, Vertigo3d

An image of young researchers gathered around a table playing an engaging board game.
August 2025, Issue 1

Publish or Perish: The Board Game of Academic Survival

Players compete, collaborate, and celebrate in a satirical race to publish groundbreaking papers on hilariously absurd research topics.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

3D liquid droplets representing spheroids

Exploring the Versatility of 3D Spheroid Models

sartorius logo
Bridging Innovation and Industry with Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry

Bridging Innovation and Industry with Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry (CDMS)

Waters
A group of intricately folded origami swans, with one soaring above, symbolizing revolutionary ideas.

Rise of the Nanorobots

Crown Bioscience Logo
Blue oxygen molecules on a matching blue background

Simple Low-Cost Solutions for Physioxic Cell Culture

Embrient Inc. Logo

Products

Product News

Multi-colored concentric circles representing centrifugation

FRONTIER 5706P Multi Centrifuges Compact Design, Powerful Performance

OHAUS Logo
Eppendorf Logo

Eppi® made from 100 % cooking oil?

iStock

Meet the Next Evolution of Droplet Digital™ PCR Solutions: QX Continuum Droplet Digital PCR System

Bio-Rad
Leica Biosystems Logo