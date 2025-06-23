Discover how sequencing can help detect minimal residual disease in liquid biopsy samples.
Article

Detecting Minimal Residual Disease Through Sequencing

Next-generation sequencing powered liquid biopsies can be an effective way to detect residual cancer after primary treatment.

Minimal residual disease (MRD) is a term referring to the small populations of cancer cells that may remain in the body following primary treatment. Early and accurate MRD detection is important for predicting relapse risk, guiding treatment, and improving patient outcomes. Analysis of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) from liquid biopsies represents a promising, minimally invasive method for assessing MRD. 

Download this application note to learn more about developing high-throughput genetic sequencing-based workflows for MRD detection. 

