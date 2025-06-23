Detecting Minimal Residual Disease Through Sequencing

Minimal residual disease (MRD) is a term referring to the small populations of cancer cells that may remain in the body following primary treatment. Early and accurate MRD detection is important for predicting relapse risk, guiding treatment, and improving patient outcomes. Analysis of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) from liquid biopsies represents a promising, minimally invasive method for assessing MRD.

