Digital PCR (dPCR) is a powerful technology for detecting and quantifying nucleic acids. In dPCR, nucleic acids within a sample are randomly distributed into numerous small-volume micro-reactions and amplified in parallel. dPCR does not rely on references or standards to obtain target concentrations, which helps reduce variability caused by relying on these standards for quantitative measurement. It is also highly sensitive and precise, making it ideal for detecting rare targets and measuring small-fold changes.
Download this ebook from Thermo Fisher Scientific to learn about using dPCR for
- Detecting rare molecular sequences and biomarkers for liquid biopsy research
- Measuring viral titers
- Environmental DNA/RNA applications
- Quantifying residual DNA
- Examining gene expression
- Gene editing confirmation