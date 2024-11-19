This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Monday, December 16th, 2024

12:30 - 2:00 PM ET

Targeted therapies are transforming the medical field by enabling clinicians to precisely and effectively treat patients with serious diseases. However, many proteins, such as those classified as transcription factors, small GTPases, and phosphatases, have difficulty interacting with drug compounds. As a result, scientists consider these targets undruggable.

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Andrew Tsourkas and Chris Parker will discuss how they are turning the phrase “undruggable” on its head by employing new approaches to target undruggable proteins involved in cancer, autoimmune diseases, and beyond.

Topics to be covered

Engineering a system to deliver antibodies and other protein-based targeting ligands into the cytosol to inhibit and degrade cancer-associated proteins

Developing photoaffinity-based chemical proteomic strategies to identify small molecule binding sites on proteins and using this information to design chemical probes against disease-relevant targets



Andrew Tsourkas, PhD

Professor, Department of Bioengineering

Co-director, Center for Targeted Therapeutics and Translational Nanomedicine

University of Pennsylvania





Chris Parker, PhD

Professor

Department of Chemistry

The Scripps Research Institute

