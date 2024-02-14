



Scientists lose precious laboratory time searching for their samples in ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezers, trading bench time for tedious tasks and frozen fingers. From flipping through paper storage lists to digging in the -80 degree freezer, scientists need innovations that improve outdated approaches to sample management and ULT storage.

Watch this video from Eppendorf to learn about the seamlessly integrated family of Sample 360 products and services, which provide a 360° view of ULT storing, tracking, and monitoring, as well as sample protection for secure data and reliable results.