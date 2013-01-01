sample tracking

ADVERTISEMENT
Ocean Sentinels
Elizabeth Fiedler
| Oct 1, 2015
| 4 min read
Researchers are struggling to understand shifts in the migratory patterns of penguins in the Southwest Atlantic.
Chill GPS
Jeffrey M. Perkel
| Mar 1, 2015
| 8 min read
Keeping track of frozen biological samples
Limber LIMS
Nicholette Zeliadt
| Jan 1, 2013
| 7 min read
Using laboratory information management systems (LIMS) to automate and streamline laboratory tasks: three case studies
