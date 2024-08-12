This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Thursday, September 12, 2024

1:00 - 2:00 PM ET

Children born with diseased heart valves must undergo surgery to repair or replace the damaged tissues. Although tissue engineering holds much promise in the long-term treatment of these pediatric patients, most scientists isolate the required mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) from conventional tissues in an invasive process that yields a limited quantity of cells.

In this webinar brought to you by Miltenyi Biotec, Craig Simmons and Bahram Mirani will discuss how scientists can use human umbilical cord perivascular cells (hUCPVCs) for heart valve tissue engineering.

Topics to be covered

The challenges in generating engineered heart valve tissue

How to improve culture conditions for in vitro tissue engineering

The advantages of using hUCPVCs over traditional MSCs



Craig Simmons, PhD

Distinguished Professor of Mechanobiology

Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering

Institute of Biomedical Engineering

University of Toronto





Bahram Mirani, PhD

Banting Postdoctoral Fellow

Harvard Medical School

