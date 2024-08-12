This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand
Thursday, September 12, 2024
1:00 - 2:00 PM ET
Children born with diseased heart valves must undergo surgery to repair or replace the damaged tissues. Although tissue engineering holds much promise in the long-term treatment of these pediatric patients, most scientists isolate the required mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) from conventional tissues in an invasive process that yields a limited quantity of cells.
In this webinar brought to you by Miltenyi Biotec, Craig Simmons and Bahram Mirani will discuss how scientists can use human umbilical cord perivascular cells (hUCPVCs) for heart valve tissue engineering.
Topics to be covered
- The challenges in generating engineered heart valve tissue
- How to improve culture conditions for in vitro tissue engineering
- The advantages of using hUCPVCs over traditional MSCs
Craig Simmons, PhD
Bahram Mirani, PhD