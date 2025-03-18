the-scientist Logo
An illustration of a futuristic circuit board.
Enhancing Drug Evaluation and Clinical Trial Progression

Discover the advantages of unified informatics platforms

The rapid increase in the volume and complexity of data in biopharmaceutical research presents several challenges to its collection, integration, and analysis. Traditional laboratory informatics systems, such as laboratory information management systems (LIMS) and electronic laboratory notebooks (ELNs), act in isolation, which prevents researchers from efficiently accessing and retrieving data. New integrated and configurable laboratory informatics platforms, which unify ELN and LIMS functionalities, help scientists accelerate research by creating accessible and searchable data repositories.

  • The advantages of digital transformation
  • The limitations of conventional laboratory informatics systems
  • Case studies highlighting how AI-enhanced platforms improve biopharmaceutical research

March 2025, Issue 1

How Do Embryos Know How Fast to Develop

In mammals, intracellular clocks begin to tick within days of fertilization.

