Eppendorf launches innovative Deepwell Plates Biobased, enlarging the product range for sustainable Lab Solutions

Eppendorf is proud to announce the launch of its Deepwell Plates BioBased, made from min.

95 % second-generation feedstock (according to mass-balance-approach*). This innovative product represents a significant step forward in sustainable laboratory practices, aligning with Eppendorf's commitment to environmental stewardship and scientific advancement. The new Deepwell Plates BioBased are designed to meet highest standards of laboratory performance while reducing the carbon footprint associated with traditional plastic labware. All performance features, such as chemical stability, temperature range for usage and centrifugation stability are the same as with fossil based Deepwell plates. By utilizing second- generation feedstock, derived from non-food biomass, Eppendorf ensures that these plates offer an eco-friendly alternative without compromising on quality or efficiency. The launched Deepwell plate comes with 96 wells and a volume of 2mL each well. More formats are in planning.

Key Features and Benefits

Sustainability: Crafted from renewable resources, the Deepwell Plates BioBased contribute to a circular economy and help reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Crafted from renewable resources, the Deepwell Plates BioBased contribute to a circular economy and help reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Performance: These plates maintain the high standards of durability, chemical resistance, and thermal sustainability that Eppendorf products are known for, ensuring reliable results in various laboratory applications

These plates maintain the high standards of durability, chemical resistance, and thermal sustainability that Eppendorf products are known for, ensuring reliable results in various laboratory applications Versatility: Suitable for a wide range of applications, especially proteomics due to their exclusive purity grade (PCR clean and protein-free). Ideal for high-throughput screening, sample storage, and compound libraries, the plates are compatible with standard laboratory equipment and for automated applications.

Suitable for a wide range of applications, especially proteomics due to their exclusive purity grade (PCR clean and protein-free). Ideal for high-throughput screening, sample storage, and compound libraries, the plates are compatible with standard laboratory equipment and for automated applications. Traceability: Each plate comes with laser-engraved lot number and expiry date for easy follow-up

Each plate comes with laser-engraved lot number and expiry date for easy follow-up Certification: The plates are externally ACT certified by MyGreenLab and our production facility is certified according to ISCC plus.

This product will be available globally starting January 2026.