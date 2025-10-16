Product

Eppendorf launches innovative Deepwell Plates Biobased, enlarging the product range for sustainable Lab Solutions

New Deepwell Plates BioBased designed to meet highest standards of laboratory performance while reducing the carbon footprint associated with traditional plastic labware

Written byEppendorf
| 1 min read
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
1:00
Share

Eppendorf is proud to announce the launch of its Deepwell Plates BioBased, made from min.

95 % second-generation feedstock (according to mass-balance-approach*). This innovative product represents a significant step forward in sustainable laboratory practices, aligning with Eppendorf's commitment to environmental stewardship and scientific advancement. The new Deepwell Plates BioBased are designed to meet highest standards of laboratory performance while reducing the carbon footprint associated with traditional plastic labware. All performance features, such as chemical stability, temperature range for usage and centrifugation stability are the same as with fossil based Deepwell plates. By utilizing second- generation feedstock, derived from non-food biomass, Eppendorf ensures that these plates offer an eco-friendly alternative without compromising on quality or efficiency. The launched Deepwell plate comes with 96 wells and a volume of 2mL each well. More formats are in planning.

Key Features and Benefits

  • Sustainability: Crafted from renewable resources, the Deepwell Plates BioBased contribute to a circular economy and help reduce reliance on fossil fuels.
  • Performance: These plates maintain the high standards of durability, chemical resistance, and thermal sustainability that Eppendorf products are known for, ensuring reliable results in various laboratory applications
  • Versatility: Suitable for a wide range of applications, especially proteomics due to their exclusive purity grade (PCR clean and protein-free). Ideal for high-throughput screening, sample storage, and compound libraries, the plates are compatible with standard laboratory equipment and for automated applications.
  • Traceability: Each plate comes with laser-engraved lot number and expiry date for easy follow-up
  • Certification: The plates are externally ACT certified by MyGreenLab and our production facility is certified according to ISCC plus.

This product will be available globally starting January 2026.

Is the form not loading? If you use an ad blocker or browser privacy features, try turning them off and refresh the page.

Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Cover with an illustration of zombified looking cells
October 2025, Issue 1

What Are Senescent Cells?

These “zombie” cells are damaged yet refuse to die. Instead, they linger in the body, infect healthy cells, and can contribute to age-related decline.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

An illustration of the cells comprising the tumor microenvironment.

Single-Cell Mapping of the Tumor Microenvironment

10X Genomics
Capturing 3D Cell Biology in Its Natural Environment

Capturing 3D Cell Biology in Its Natural Environment

sartorius logo
Large-Scale T Cell Editing Using Nonviral Genome Editing Tools

Large-Scale T Cell Editing Using Nonviral Genome Editing Tools

Lonza
A floating 3D rendered mycoplasma bacterium

Harnessing PCR Testing for Safe and Effective Cell Therapies

sartorius logo

Products

Product News

Waters Logo

Waters Launches Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry Technology to Accelerate the Development of Next-Generation Biotherapeutics

BioX Cell Logo

Bio X Cell Unveils New Brand Identity

Eppendorf Logo

Eppendorf launches innovative Deepwell Plates Biobased, enlarging the product range for sustainable Lab Solutions

Lonza Logo

Lonza Receives Swissmedic Approval for Highly Potent Biologics Drug Product Filling Line in Stein (CH)