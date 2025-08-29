Evaluating Neurotoxicity Risks with Microelectrode Arrays
Evaluating Neurotoxicity Risks with Microelectrode Arrays

In this webinar, Ikuro Suzuki will discuss human neuronal network analysis for high-accuracy neurotoxicity risk prediction and mechanistic insights.

Wednesday, October 8th, 2025
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET

Researchers increasingly use microelectrode array (MEA) recordings of in vitro neuronal networks for drug efficacy and safety testing during pharmaceutical development. At the Tohoku Institute of Technology, a team of scientists led by Ikuro Suzuki recently collected and analyzed MEA data for pesticides and one hundred therapeutic compounds with reported adverse effects such as seizures, psychiatric symptoms, and drug dependence to evaluate neurotoxicity risk. These data helped the team develop a high-accuracy risk prediction model and elucidate neurotoxicity mechanisms of anticancer therapies.

In this webinar brought to you by Axion BioSystems, Ikuro Suzuki will share case studies related to his team’s findings, introducing approaches for peripheral neurotoxicity evaluation, mechanism-of-action prediction using artificial intelligence, and microphysiological systems (MPS) that integrate MEA with microfluidic channels.

Topics to be covered

  • Neurotoxicity risk evaluation using MEA recordings
  • Drug safety predictive modeling and AI-based mechanism-of-action insights
  • Integration of MPS for peripheral neurotoxicity testing


   Ikuro Suzuki, PhD
Ikuro Suzuki, PhD
Professor
Department of Electronics
Graduate School of Engineering
Tohoku Institute of Technology

