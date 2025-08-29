Evaluating Neurotoxicity Risks with Microelectrode Arrays

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Wednesday, October 8th, 2025

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET

Researchers increasingly use microelectrode array (MEA) recordings of in vitro neuronal networks for drug efficacy and safety testing during pharmaceutical development. At the Tohoku Institute of Technology, a team of scientists led by Ikuro Suzuki recently collected and analyzed MEA data for pesticides and one hundred therapeutic compounds with reported adverse effects such as seizures, psychiatric symptoms, and drug dependence to evaluate neurotoxicity risk. These data helped the team develop a high-accuracy risk prediction model and elucidate neurotoxicity mechanisms of anticancer therapies.

In this webinar brought to you by Axion BioSystems, Ikuro Suzuki will share case studies related to his team’s findings, introducing approaches for peripheral neurotoxicity evaluation, mechanism-of-action prediction using artificial intelligence, and microphysiological systems (MPS) that integrate MEA with microfluidic channels.

Topics to be covered

Neurotoxicity risk evaluation using MEA recordings

Drug safety predictive modeling and AI-based mechanism-of-action insights

Integration of MPS for peripheral neurotoxicity testing



