EVIDENT's New FLUOVIEW FV5000 Redefines the Boundaries of Confocal and Multiphoton Imaging

Evident is setting a new standard in life science imaging with its launch of the new FLUOVIEW™ FV5000 confocal and multiphoton laser scanning microscope, a next-generation platform designed to capture sharper, fully quantifiable data faster and easier than ever before.



Featuring photon-level quantitation, both high-density and high-speed scanning, and AI-powered workflow tools, the FV5000 is engineered to provide researchers in neuroscience, cell biology, and drug development with clear answers to challenging biological questions. The FV5000 redefines the boundaries of resolution, speed, and experimental versatility, turning complex imaging into confident results for users of all experience levels.



Developed from a century of innovation, the FV5000 is a platform designed for new dimensions of discovery, harnessing today’s most advanced photon counting technology to ensure true quantitative analysis. The FV5000’s SilVIR™ detectors, the new benchmark in advanced microscopy, deliver photon-level quantitation with exceptional sensitivity and ultra-high signal-to-noise across today’s widest dynamic range. And with the industry’s first built-in laser power monitor, consistent and reproducible illumination is ensured in samples captured both today and well into the future.



“The FV5000 is a highly sensitive imaging system that truly combines beautiful images with fully quantifiable results,” said Gina He, Chief Product Officer at Evident. “Powered by a silicon photomultiplier and our patented fast signal processing technology, the FV5000’s SilVIR detector captures every photon for exceptional imaging. Researchers walk away with valid, unsaturated data ready for comparison and analysis.”

Designed for both speed and precision in fixed and live-cell imaging, the FV5000 features two next-generation scanners in one system: 2K resonant scanning for fast cellular dynamics at full clarity, and 8K galvo scanning for large sample areas at high spatial resolution. Multiple resolution modes and fast response capture enable users to follow live-cell events in real time or explore resolved features as small as 120 nm. And with the FV5000’s dual scanning flexibility, researchers can use resonant scanning to acquire stunning images up to nine times faster than with galvo scanning. With two scanners, and one workflow, users can expect fewer compromises and faster time to data. Inspired by the needs of real researchers, the FV5000’s FLUOVIEW Smart™ software interface makes confocal imaging faster and easier with intuitive AI-powered workflow tools. Smart Sample Search automatically locates samples in less than a minute, Smart Laser Power Adjustment automatically balances laser intensity, and Intelligent Shading Correction automatically creates seamless, high-quality stitched images. In addition, the FV5000’s integrated TruResolution™ technology simplifies one of microscopy’s most tedious alignment tasks—objective correction collar adjustment—by automatically locating the optimal collar position for samples.



“The FV5000 is based around end-to-end simplicity for labs of all sizes and users of all skill levels,” He continued. “Every aspect of its interface and the ways it can be used to search for and create images has been engineered for real day-to-day science and the ways that today’s researchers work. It’s all about saving time, consolidating steps and processes, and automating as much of the workflow as possible—all while ensuring clear images and accurate, defendable results.”



For even deeper discovery, the FLUOVIEW™ FV5000MPE employs a compact fiber-pigtailed laser system to deliver an affordable, easily deployed solution for routine multiphoton imaging. For more advanced multiphoton, fully tunable MPE laser configurations are available. The FV5000MPE is available as a seamless FV5000 system upgrade or as a fully configured multiphoton microscope.



“A groundbreaking step forward in confocal and multiphoton imaging, the FV5000 represents Evident’s ongoing commitment to critical breakthroughs in life science,” said Wes Pringle, Evident CEO. “With the FV5000, we are pushing clarity, speed, and flexibility further than ever before with exciting advancements in detector and scanning technology, workflow software, and powerful AI tools. We are helping make challenging, time-consuming processes become efficient and routine.”



“The FV5000 is our first Evident branded product, marking the beginning of a new chapter of innovation in microscopy and imaging for our company,” Pringle added. “Building on a legacy of precision, performance, and trust established during the Olympus era, we introduce the FV5000 as a bold new way to turn complex imaging into simply powerful discovery. With this launch, we are accelerating our pace of innovation and helping illuminate new paths of scientific exploration.”