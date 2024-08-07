Natural killer (NK) cells are cytotoxic, innate, lymphoid immune cells that can kill malignant cells without the need for HLA matching, making them appealing in the ever-growing cancer cell therapy field. However, the large number of NK cells needed for therapeutically relevant applications underscores the need for improved cell therapy manufacturing scalability. Researchers are exploring pluripotent stem cells (PSCs) as a source of allogeneic NK cells, or invariant NK (iNK) cells, but typical PSC-to-iNK cell differentiation protocols are inconsistent and lack scalability. Using a suspension medium with 3D PSC expansion capabilities, scientists developed a new easy-to-scale protocol to differentiate and expand PSC-derived iNK cells.

Download this protocol from Thermo Fisher Scientific to discover the steps involved in PSC-to-iNK differentiation and expansion with Gibco™ CTS™ StemScale™ PSC Suspension Medium, including

PSC-to-induced hematopoietic progenitor cell (iHPC) differentiation

iHPC-to-iNK cell differentiation

iNK expansion