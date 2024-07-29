From immunology to tumor biology, extracellular vesicle research is a growing field with diagnostic and therapeutic potential that researchers across life science disciplines can tap into with dependable detection and isolation. Different labeling molecules and detection techniques have advantages and disadvantages, and scientists need confidence in their approach to accurately determine sample purity and ensure detection specificity for each unique application.

Download this ebook from Biotium to learn about

Extracellular vesicle detection methods and challenges

Labeling extracellular vesicles for flow cytometry

Tools and reagents designed specifically for extracellular vesicle research