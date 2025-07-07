An illustration of cells suspended against a blue background.
Infographic

Exploring Immune Cell Diversity Through Sequencing

Discover practical tips and key considerations for immune profiling using next-generation sequencing.

Share

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) has transformed immune profiling, enabling deeper characterization of disease mechanisms, therapeutic responses, and cellular diversity. However, technical pitfalls during library preparation and sequencing can compromise data. Robust, optimized NGS workflows help deliver high-quality, reproducible immune profiling results.

Download this poster to learn about 

  • Choosing between RNA and DNA for immune profiling
  • Strategies to reduce PCR bias and capture full-length sequences
  • Tools for analyzing immune repertoire diversity

Sponsored by

  • Takara Bio

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, ClaudioVentrella

July Digest 2025
July 2025, Issue 1

What Causes an Earworm?

Memory-enhancing neural networks may also drive involuntary musical loops in the brain.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Abstract illustration of a tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) interacting with a cancer cell

Optimizing Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte Manufacturing

cytiva logo
A colorful dot pattern symbolizing single-cell data in a stylized, abstract format.

Building a Virtual Cell Atlas to Accelerate Drug Discovery

parse-biosciences-logo
Building New Approach Methodologies and Complex In Vitro Assays

Building New Approach Methodologies and Complex In Vitro Assays

Lonza
Accelerating Recombinase Reprogramming with Machine Learning

Accelerating Recombinase Reprogramming with Machine Learning

Products

Product News

Leica Biosystems Logo
DeNovix Logo

DeNovix Releases New CellDrop FLxi Applications

waters-logo

Waters and BD's Biosciences & Diagnostic Solutions Business to Combine, Creating a Life Science and Diagnostics Leader Focused on Regulated, High-Volume Testing

zymo-research-logo

Zymo Research Partners with Harvard University to Bring the BioFestival to Cambridge, Empowering World-class Research