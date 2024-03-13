This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
11:00 AM-12:30 PM ET
Spinal cord injury is a devastating condition with serious, life altering implications for patients and their families. Researchers explore promising new stem cell strategies to replace cells, repair the injured spinal cord, and restore lost function. In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Stephanie Willerth and Nisha Iyer will present novel methods for devising and evaluating the latest stem cell therapies for spinal cord repair.
Topics to be covered
- How researchers use stem cells and bioprinting to generate tissue similar to those found in the spinal cord
- How researchers use spinal cord mimetics as a tool for screening potential therapeutics
Stephanie Willerth, PhD, PEng
Nisha Iyer, PhD