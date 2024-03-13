This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Wednesday, April 17, 2024

11:00 AM-12:30 PM ET

Spinal cord injury is a devastating condition with serious, life altering implications for patients and their families. Researchers explore promising new stem cell strategies to replace cells, repair the injured spinal cord, and restore lost function. In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Stephanie Willerth and Nisha Iyer will present novel methods for devising and evaluating the latest stem cell therapies for spinal cord repair.

Topics to be covered

How researchers use stem cells and bioprinting to generate tissue similar to those found in the spinal cord

How researchers use spinal cord mimetics as a tool for screening potential therapeutics





Stephanie Willerth, PhD, PEng

Professor, Biomedical Engineering

Director, Nanotherapeutics Cluster

Department of Mechanical Engineering

Division of Medical Sciences

University of Victoria

Affiliate Professor, School of Biomedical Engineering

University of British Columbia



Nisha Iyer, PhD

Assistant Professor

Department of Biomedical Engineering

Tufts University