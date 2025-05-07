Exploring the Gut-Lung Axis in Health and Disease
Exploring the Gut-Lung Axis in Health and Disease

In this webinar, George O’Toole and Jorge Cervantes will discuss how researchers study the communication between the gut and lung in normal and disease states.

Tuesday, July 15th, 2025
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Diverse microbial communities that dwell deep within the enclaves of the human gut and lungs communicate locally as well as across vast distances in the human body via biochemical messenger molecules. To better understand the bidirectional crosstalk between the gut and lung, researchers study these microbial communities, the molecules they secrete, and the immune responses they elicit.

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, George O’Toole and Jorge Cervantes will explore how gut and lung microbes communicate to influence normal and disease states, with a focus on the biomolecular pathways and the ways in which researchers target them for therapeutic applications.


George A. O’Toole, PhD


George A. O’Toole, PhD 
Professor
Microbiology and Immunology
Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth


     
Jorge Cervantes, MD, PhD
Associate Professor
Medical Education
Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Allopathic Medicine
Nova Southeastern University


 

Top Image Credit:

iStock: DrAfter123

