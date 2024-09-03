This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
11:00 AM-12:30 PM ET
The gut microbiome is an integral component of many downstream immune and metabolic processes in the body, including those that influence the nervous system. To better understand neurodegenerative and neural injury, researchers study the unique contributions of resident gut microbes to these processes.
In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Sarkis Mazmanian and Gautam Dantas will explore the unique relationship between endogenous gut microbes, neural disease, injury, and repair.
Topics to be covered
- How the chemical byproducts of gut microbe metabolism influence the brain
- How changes in the gut microbiome predate neurodegenerative brain disorders
- How metagenomic sequencing informs gut microbiome composition
- How researchers use machine learning to predict neurodegenerative disease
- How gut bacteria modulate motor and non-motor symptoms in Parkinson’s disease
- How gut bacterial amyloids accelerate alpha-synuclein aggregation spread to the brain
Sarkis K. Mazmanian, PhD
Gautam Dantas, PhD