This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Wednesday, October 30, 2024
11:00 AM-12:30 PM ET

The gut microbiome is an integral component of many downstream immune and metabolic processes in the body, including those that influence the nervous system. To better understand neurodegenerative and neural injury, researchers study the unique contributions of resident gut microbes to these processes. 

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Sarkis Mazmanian and Gautam Dantas will explore the unique relationship between endogenous gut microbes, neural disease, injury, and repair. 

Topics to be covered

  • How the chemical byproducts of gut microbe metabolism influence the brain
  • How changes in the gut microbiome predate neurodegenerative brain disorders
  • How metagenomic sequencing informs gut microbiome composition 
  • How researchers use machine learning to predict neurodegenerative disease 
  • How gut bacteria modulate motor and non-motor symptoms in Parkinson’s disease 
  • How gut bacterial amyloids accelerate alpha-synuclein aggregation spread to the brain
<strong >Sarkis K. Mazmanian, PhD</strong>

Sarkis K. Mazmanian, PhD
Luis and Nelly Soux Professor of Microbiology
Merkin Institute Professor
Division of Biology and Biological Engineering
California Institute of Technology

<strong >Gautam Dantas, PhD</strong> 

Gautam Dantas, PhD 
Conan Professor of Laboratory and Genomic Medicine
Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis
Departments of Pathology & Immunology, Pediatrics, 
Biomedical Engineering, Molecular Microbiology, and The Edison Family Center for Genome Sciences and Systems Biology
Co-chief, Division of Laboratory and Genomic Medicine
Co-director, PhD Program in Computational and Systems Biology
Washington University in St. Louis


Sponsored by