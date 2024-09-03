This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Wednesday, October 30, 2024

11:00 AM-12:30 PM ET

The gut microbiome is an integral component of many downstream immune and metabolic processes in the body, including those that influence the nervous system. To better understand neurodegenerative and neural injury, researchers study the unique contributions of resident gut microbes to these processes.

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Sarkis Mazmanian and Gautam Dantas will explore the unique relationship between endogenous gut microbes, neural disease, injury, and repair.

Topics to be covered

How the chemical byproducts of gut microbe metabolism influence the brain

How changes in the gut microbiome predate neurodegenerative brain disorders

How metagenomic sequencing informs gut microbiome composition

How researchers use machine learning to predict neurodegenerative disease

How gut bacteria modulate motor and non-motor symptoms in Parkinson’s disease

How gut bacterial amyloids accelerate alpha-synuclein aggregation spread to the brain



Sarkis K. Mazmanian, PhD

Luis and Nelly Soux Professor of Microbiology

Merkin Institute Professor

Division of Biology and Biological Engineering

California Institute of Technology



Gautam Dantas, PhD

Conan Professor of Laboratory and Genomic Medicine

Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis

Departments of Pathology & Immunology, Pediatrics,

Biomedical Engineering, Molecular Microbiology, and The Edison Family Center for Genome Sciences and Systems Biology

Co-chief, Division of Laboratory and Genomic Medicine

Co-director, PhD Program in Computational and Systems Biology

Washington University in St. Louis

