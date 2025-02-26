From Development to Regeneration: The Power of Bioelectricity

Register for free to listen to this article

Bioelectrical gradients guide embryonic development by creating an electrical scaffold for tissue and organ growth. Researchers harness the power of bioelectricity to devise strategies for regenerating various tissues, including promoting brain recovery after stroke.

In this episode, Iris Kulbatski from The Scientist spoke with Paul George, a physician scientist in the Department of Neurology at Stanford University, to learn more about his team’s research on bioelectricity for stroke recovery.

George, MD, PhD

Associate Professor

Neurology and Neurological Sciences

Stanford University









