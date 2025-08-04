 FRONTIER 5706P Multi Centrifuges Compact Design, Powerful Performance

Frontier 5706P Multi Centrifuge is a small benchtop multi-function centrifuge ideal for a multitude of separation applications. With versatile standard rotor options, the FC5706P seamlessly processes both round and conical bottom tubes, including common blood and urine tubes. Enhanced by user-friendly design, this centrifuge features an intuitive interface that streamlines operation and maximizes efficiency, all while conserving valuable bench space.
Product Specifications:
|Speed Range
|200 - 6,000 rpm
|Maximum RCF
|4,427 x g
|Maximum Capacity
|6 x 50 mL , 12 x 15 mL
|Product Dimensions
|12.7 x 16.8 x 10.7 "