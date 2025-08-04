Multi-colored concentric circles representing centrifugation
FRONTIER 5706P Multi Centrifuges Compact Design, Powerful Performance

Frontier 5706P Multi Centrifuge is a small benchtop multi-function centrifuge ideal for a multitude of separation applications. With versatile standard rotor options, the FC5706P seamlessly processes both round and conical bottom tubes, including common blood and urine tubes. Enhanced by user-friendly design, this centrifuge features an intuitive interface that streamlines operation and maximizes efficiency, all while conserving valuable bench space.

Product Specifications:

Speed Range
200 - 6,000 rpm
Maximum RCF
4,427 x g
Maximum Capacity
6 x 50 mL , 12 x 15 mL 
Product Dimensions
12.7 x 16.8 x 10.7 "

