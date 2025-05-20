Fujirebio Receives Marketing Clearance for Lumipulse® G pTau 217/ β-Amyloid 1-42 Plasma Ratio In-Vitro Diagnostic Test

Fujirebio today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) clearance for the company’s Lumipulse® G pTau 217/β-Amyloid 1-42 Plasma Ratio in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the assessment of amyloid pathology in patients being evaluated for Alzheimer’s disease and other causes of cognitive decline. The test, which was granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA, is the first FDA cleared blood-based IVD test in the U.S. to aid to identify patients with amyloid pathology associated with Alzheimer’s Disease (AD).

Alzheimer’s disease currently affects an estimated 7.2 million Americans, a number projected to rise to nearly 14 million by 2060.1 It is a leading cause of disability and death. AD develops over many years, long before symptoms are evident, but the lack of accessible, minimally invasive diagnostics results in many patients remaining undiagnosed until the disease is well advanced, when few effective interventions remain.

The Lumipulse G pTau 217/β-Amyloid 1-42 Plasma Ratio test is an accurate, minimally invasive, accessible measurement of pTau 217 and β-Amyloid 1-42 concentrations in plasma as a proxy for the presence of β-Amyloid plaque pathology in the brain. It is intended for use in adult patients aged 50 years and older presenting at a specialized care setting with signs and symptoms of cognitive decline. In a clinical study population of 499 patients, which closely mirrored the US demographics, and when applying a dual cut point, the test demonstrated a positive predicate value (PPV) of 92%, a negative predicate value (NPV) of 97% with only 20% patients who are uncertain to have amyloid pathology, thus requiring further testing.

The Lumipulse pTau 217/ β-Amyloid 1-42 Plasma Ratio test uses Fujirebio’s fully automated LUMIPULSE® G1200 instrument system, which is widely available in clinical laboratories throughout the U.S. The new ratio test complements the Lumipulse G β-Amyloid Ratio (1-42/1-40), authorized by the FDA for use in CSF in May 2022.

“The lack of effective, accessible and minimally invasive diagnostics for AD contributes to its late diagnosis and inadequate treatment,” says Monte Wiltse, President and CEO at Fujirebio Diagnostics, Inc. “The Lumipulse G pTau 217/ β-Amyloid 1-42 Plasma Ratio test will go a long way to assist physicians and patients to obtain an AD diagnosis in early stages of the disease, when interventions are more effective. As part of our worldwide commitment to improve the diagnosis and treatment of AD, Fujirebio is developing additional assays, which will increase the availability of diagnostic tools and expand the foundation for early, more effective treatment.”