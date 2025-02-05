the-scientist Logo
Generating High-Quality mRNA for In Vivo Delivery with lipid nanoparticles

Discover how mRNA modification, purity, and in vivo delivery affect expression and toxicity.

mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics are transforming the medical landscape by offering effective, targeted solutions for the prevention and treatment of various diseases. To generate these therapies, scientists require a simple and flexible workflow to synthesize high-quality capped mRNA and deliver it safely and efficiently in vivo.

Download this application note to learn about 

  • The advantages of an optimized mRNA synthesis kit
  • The differences between the Cap 1 and Cap 0 structures
  • The benefits of modifying mRNA and removing double-stranded RNA by-products
  • The in vivo performance of the synthesized mRNA when delivered using lipid nanoparticles

February 2025, Issue 1

A Nanoparticle Delivery System for Gene Therapy

A reimagined lipid vehicle for nucleic acids could overcome the limitations of current vectors.

View this Issue

