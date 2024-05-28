This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand
Thursday, June 27, 2024
12:30 - 2:00 PM ET
The microbial communities associated with the human body play vital roles in numerous processes including metabolism, physiology, and immune function. Consequently, microbiome dysfunction may contribute to several diseases. Researchers monitor changes to the human microbiome composition using metagenomics to analyze microbial genes. In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Chi Nguyen and Haydeh Payami will discuss how they employ metagenomics to examine the human microbiomes of patients with cancer and Parkinson’s disease.
Topics to be covered
- Exploring how pharmacological exposures affect the intestinal microbiomes and clinical outcomes of patients with cancer
- Investigating the widespread dysbiosis in the gut microbiome of patients with Parkinson’s disease and its effect on mechanisms underlying disease causation and progression
Chi Nguyen, PhD
Haydeh Payami, PhD