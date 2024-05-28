This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Thursday, June 27, 2024

12:30 - 2:00 PM ET

The microbial communities associated with the human body play vital roles in numerous processes including metabolism, physiology, and immune function. Consequently, microbiome dysfunction may contribute to several diseases. Researchers monitor changes to the human microbiome composition using metagenomics to analyze microbial genes. In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Chi Nguyen and Haydeh Payami will discuss how they employ metagenomics to examine the human microbiomes of patients with cancer and Parkinson’s disease.

Topics to be covered

Exploring how pharmacological exposures affect the intestinal microbiomes and clinical outcomes of patients with cancer

Investigating the widespread dysbiosis in the gut microbiome of patients with Parkinson’s disease and its effect on mechanisms underlying disease causation and progression





Chi Nguyen, PhD

Research Fellow

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center





Haydeh Payami, PhD

Professor of Neurology and Genetics, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Strain Endowed Chair in Parkinson's Research, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Principal Investigator in Collaborative Research Network of Aligning Science Across Parkinson’s Disease and Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research