Site Saturation Variant Libraries (SSVLs) are synthetic libraries for protein engineering. SSVLs are designed alternatives to libraries generated by random error-prone PCR (epPCR), a conventional technique that suffers from amplification bias, incomplete variant representation, and premature stop codons. Scientists use SSVLs to overcome the limitations of epPCR for protein engineering and directed evolution experiments.

