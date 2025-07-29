Improving Bacterial Strain Construction with Automation

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Thursday, September 25th, 2025

10:00 - 11:30 AM ET

Scientists use bacteria to produce a wide range of biological compounds, but manual strain construction limits throughput and efficiency. To address this need, researchers at the Jülich Research Center leveraged a robotic molecular biology platform to automate strain construction. Recently, they integrated an advanced electroporation solution into the system, allowing scientists to generate up to 96 novel strains simultaneously and to transform challenging organisms, including Gram-positive bacteria.

In this webinar sponsored by Lonza, Julia Tenhaef and Tobias Rosch will discuss how combining automation and high-efficiency electroporation technologies enables scalable and accelerated bacterial engineering.

Topics to be covered

The principles of bacterial strain construction

Key steps to automate strain engineering

Advantages of innovative electroporation technology

Benefits and technical complexities of automated laboratory workflows



Julia Tenhaef, PhD

Scientist

Institute of Bio- and Geosciences

Jülich Research Center

