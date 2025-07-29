Improving Bacterial Strain Construction with Automation
Improving Bacterial Strain Construction with Automation

In this webinar, Julia Tenhaef and Tobias Rosch will discuss an automated workflow for transforming Gram-positive bacteria.

Thursday, September 25th, 2025
10:00 - 11:30 AM ET

Scientists use bacteria to produce a wide range of biological compounds, but manual strain construction limits throughput and efficiency. To address this need, researchers at the Jülich Research Center leveraged a robotic molecular biology platform to automate strain construction. Recently, they integrated an advanced electroporation solution into the system, allowing scientists to generate up to 96 novel strains simultaneously and to transform challenging organisms, including Gram-positive bacteria. 

In this webinar sponsored by Lonza, Julia Tenhaef and Tobias Rosch will discuss how combining automation and high-efficiency electroporation technologies enables scalable and accelerated bacterial engineering.

Topics to be covered

  • The principles of bacterial strain construction
  • Key steps to automate strain engineering
  • Advantages of innovative electroporation technology
  • Benefits and technical complexities of automated laboratory workflows
          Julia Tenhaef, PhD


Julia Tenhaef, PhD
Scientist
Institute of Bio- and Geosciences
Jülich Research Center
          Tobias Rosch, MSc


Tobias Rosch, MSc
PhD Student
Institute of Bio- and Geosciences
Jülich Research Center



