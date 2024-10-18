This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand
Thursday, November 14th, 2024
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET
Scientists use plasmids as the leading gene delivery technology for a variety of research and clinical applications related to gene therapy. Traditional approaches to plasmid creation often result in design and sequencing errors, leading to unreliable results.
In this webinar brought to you by VectorBuilder, Cole Cheng and Connie Rich will explore how new miniaturized plasmid technology helps scientists improve plasmid creation for research and therapeutic applications.
Topics to be covered
- Introduction to gene delivery and plasmid/vector creation
- The advantages of new miniaturized plasmids (miniVec™) over traditional plasmids
- How miniaturized plasmids streamline clinical development pathways
- Introduction to cliniVec™ for drug development consultation
Cole Cheng, PhD
Connie Rich, PhD