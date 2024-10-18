This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Thursday, November 14th, 2024

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Scientists use plasmids as the leading gene delivery technology for a variety of research and clinical applications related to gene therapy. Traditional approaches to plasmid creation often result in design and sequencing errors, leading to unreliable results.

In this webinar brought to you by VectorBuilder, Cole Cheng and Connie Rich will explore how new miniaturized plasmid technology helps scientists improve plasmid creation for research and therapeutic applications.

Topics to be covered

Introduction to gene delivery and plasmid/vector creation

The advantages of new miniaturized plasmids (miniVec™) over traditional plasmids

How miniaturized plasmids streamline clinical development pathways

Introduction to cliniVec™ for drug development consultation



Cole Cheng, PhD

Application Scientist

VectorBuilder





Connie Rich, PhD

Scientific Product Manager

VectorBuilder

