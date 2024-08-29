This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Wednesday, October 2nd, 2024

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Certain cancer types remain treatment-resistant with limited response to immunotherapy. Researchers investigate the functionality and tumor-specificity of immune cells, including tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs), to uncover the immunotherapy resistance mechanisms in human papillomavirus (HPV)-negative head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). Using single-cell proteomics and optofluidic technology to establish an autologous single tumor cell-single T cell co-culture platform, scientists at the Medical College of Wisconsin have identified and visualized individual tumor-killing TILs in real time, demonstrating that cancer-specific T cells exist across HNSCC patients with rescuable immunogenicity.

In this webinar brought to you by Bruker Cellular Analysis, Edward Han will introduce the optofluidic technology used for single cell co-culture, and Joseph Zenga and Tyce Kearl will discuss how their findings lay the foundation for development of tumor-specific T cell immunotherapies in HNSCC.

Topics to be covered

Measuring tumor-specific TIL functionality and tumor-killing capacity in HNSCC through immunophenotyping and single-cell proteomics

Establishing a single-cell co-culture system to identify and visualize cancer cell-T cell interactions in real-time

How the Beacon optofluidic platform provides researchers with the ability to achieve live single-cell analysis and single-cell functional characterization



Joseph Zenga, MD

Associate Professor

Division Chief

Department of Otolaryngology and Communication Sciences

Medical College of Wisconsin





Tyce Kearl, PhD

Assistant Professor

Department of Medicine

Hematology and Oncology

Medical College of Wisconsin







Edward Han, PhD

Product Manager

Bruker Cellular Analysis