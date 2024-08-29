This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand
Wednesday, October 2nd, 2024
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET
Certain cancer types remain treatment-resistant with limited response to immunotherapy. Researchers investigate the functionality and tumor-specificity of immune cells, including tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs), to uncover the immunotherapy resistance mechanisms in human papillomavirus (HPV)-negative head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). Using single-cell proteomics and optofluidic technology to establish an autologous single tumor cell-single T cell co-culture platform, scientists at the Medical College of Wisconsin have identified and visualized individual tumor-killing TILs in real time, demonstrating that cancer-specific T cells exist across HNSCC patients with rescuable immunogenicity.
In this webinar brought to you by Bruker Cellular Analysis, Edward Han will introduce the optofluidic technology used for single cell co-culture, and Joseph Zenga and Tyce Kearl will discuss how their findings lay the foundation for development of tumor-specific T cell immunotherapies in HNSCC.
Topics to be covered
- Measuring tumor-specific TIL functionality and tumor-killing capacity in HNSCC through immunophenotyping and single-cell proteomics
- Establishing a single-cell co-culture system to identify and visualize cancer cell-T cell interactions in real-time
- How the Beacon optofluidic platform provides researchers with the ability to achieve live single-cell analysis and single-cell functional characterization
|Joseph Zenga, MD
Associate Professor
Division Chief
Department of Otolaryngology and Communication Sciences
Medical College of Wisconsin
|Tyce Kearl, PhD
Assistant Professor
Department of Medicine
Hematology and Oncology
Medical College of Wisconsin
Edward Han, PhD
Product Manager
Bruker Cellular Analysis