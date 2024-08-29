This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Wednesday, October 2nd, 2024
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET 

Certain cancer types remain treatment-resistant with limited response to immunotherapy. Researchers investigate the functionality and tumor-specificity of immune cells, including tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs), to uncover the immunotherapy resistance mechanisms in human papillomavirus (HPV)-negative head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). Using single-cell proteomics and optofluidic technology to establish an autologous single tumor cell-single T cell co-culture platform, scientists at the Medical College of Wisconsin have identified and visualized individual tumor-killing TILs in real time, demonstrating that cancer-specific T cells exist across HNSCC patients with rescuable immunogenicity. 

In this webinar brought to you by Bruker Cellular Analysis, Edward Han will introduce the optofluidic technology used for single cell co-culture, and Joseph Zenga and Tyce Kearl will discuss how their findings lay the foundation for development of tumor-specific T cell immunotherapies in HNSCC.

Topics to be covered

  • Measuring tumor-specific TIL functionality and tumor-killing capacity in HNSCC through immunophenotyping and single-cell proteomics
  • Establishing a single-cell co-culture system to identify and visualize cancer cell-T cell interactions in real-time 
  • How the Beacon optofluidic platform provides researchers with the ability to achieve live single-cell analysis and single-cell functional characterization
Joseph Zenga, MD
Associate Professor
Division Chief
Department of Otolaryngology and Communication Sciences
Medical College of Wisconsin
Tyce Kearl, PhD
Assistant Professor
Department of Medicine 
Hematology and Oncology
Medical College of Wisconsin
Edward Han, PhD

Product Manager 
Bruker Cellular Analysis

Sponsored by