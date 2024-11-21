Researchers require healthy cells to use for their experiments and must minimize the risk of contaminating their cell cultures during incubation. Consequently, most manufacturers equip their incubators with HEPA filters to clean the internal air. However, this filtration is often inefficient because of inadequate filter size and turbulent airflow, which leads to slow air purification after door opening. To avoid contamination, scientists look for an incubator with enhanced filtration speed.

Download this white paper from Baker to learn the results of the air cleanliness tests run on the ReCO 2 ver™ CO 2 incubator.