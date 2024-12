ACROSS 8. Base that pairs with thymine or uracil

9. Product of an experiment

10. Disease-causing microbe, for example

11. Virus that causes a vaccine-preventable childhood disease

12. By its very nature: 2 wds.

14. Used to be

16. Organ that regulates equilibrium

18. Descriptor for a relationship in which an organism benefits without harming its host

21. Created a mathematical simulation

22. Organ that regulates pain

23. Earth's outermost layer

24. Sugar present in the milk of many mammals