Leica Biosystems Launches ChromoPlex III Detection System to Streamline Chromogenic Multiplex IHC for Reproducible, Digital-Ready Staining

Leica Biosystems, a global leader in anatomic and digital pathology solutions, today unveiled ChromoPlex III Triple Detection RUO, a chromogenic multiplex immunohistochemistry detection system engineered to simplify assay setup and reduce variability. ChromoPlex III is built to fit seamlessly into Leica Biosystems’ end-to-end translational research ecosystem—stain on BOND RX, scan with Aperio, and analyze with HALO.

The launch comes as researchers seek more accessible and clinically relevant multiplex IHC tools to advance spatial biology and better characterize the tumor microenvironment. ChromoPlex III meets these needs by delivering consistent, reproducible chromogenic staining optimized for high-resolution digital imaging and computational pathology workflows.

ChromoPlex III’s plug-and-play format reduces manual steps and eliminates the need for antibody conjugation. Researchers simply select their antibodies, assign chromogen colors (brown, red, or green), load the kit onto the BOND RX or RXm stainer, and initiate their assay. With pre-optimized reagents and protocols, ChromoPlex III helps streamline detection workflows and minimizes setup variability.

“ChromoPlex III is built to meet the evolving needs of researchers working at the intersection of spatial biology and computational pathology,” said Karan Arora, Senior Vice President of Advanced Assays, Pharma Services, and AI at Leica Biosystems. “Its chromogenic format mirrors clinical diagnostics, allowing researchers and pathologists to visualize tissue architecture while producing reproducible results that are essential for image analysis and AI interpretation.”

“The launch of ChromoPlex III underscores Leica Biosystems’ commitment to accelerating cancer research and advancing the future of diagnostics and therapies,” shared Gustavo Perez, President at Leica Biosystems. “By combining ease of use with digital compatibility, ChromoPlex III helps researchers generate high-resolution, quantifiable data to support the development of more precise and personalized treatment strategies.”

ChromoPlex III is available now for research use only. Visit our ChromoPlex III Image Gallery to explore interactive whole slide images and see how the plug-and-play kit delivers high-quality, consistent staining essential for AI image analysis.

For Research Use Only. Not For Use In Diagnostic Procedures.