ABOVE: The amount and types of nutrients that people consume can influence the gut microbiota's composition. ©ISTOCK.COM, AlonzoDesign

Gut microbes affect humans in many ways, including altering the gastrointestinal tract’s function and influencing a person’s body weight, and the nutrients that people ingest can affect the microbiome. Researchers now ask how popular weight loss strategies involving calorie restriction change the bugs in our guts and human health overall.

In this episode, Niki Spahich from The Scientist spoke with Alex Mohr, a postdoctoral fellow in the Biodesign Center for Health Through Microbiomes at Arizona State University, about his work comparing the effects of calorie restriction versus intermittent fasting with protein pacing on the gut microbiome, weight loss, and other health indicators.

More on this topic https://www.the-scientist.com/you-are-when-you-eat-71487

The Scientist Speaks is a podcast produced by The Scientist's Creative Services Team. Our podcast is by scientists and for scientists. We bring you the stories behind news-worthy molecular biology research.









Speaker

Alex Mohr, PhD

Postdoctoral Fellow

College of Health Solutions

Center for Health Through Microbiomes, Biodesign Institute

Arizona State University

















